HAVRE -- Kenya Lorton scored 17 points, Peyton Kehr contributed 14 and Mckenzie Gunter chipped in with 10 as the Montana State-Northern women's basketball team bolted to a 14-point first-quarter lead and downed Corban (Ore.) 69-43 on Friday night.
MSU-Northern led 38-19 at halftime. The Skylights held Corban to 20 percent shooting in the first 20 minutes and 28.6 for the game.
Jordan Woodvine led Corban with 15 points. Corban is coached by Bill Pilgeram, former Helena Capital girls coach.
