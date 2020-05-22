HAVRE — The Montana State-Northern women’s basketball team has signed a junior college center from Salt Lake City, Skylights coach Chris Mouat announced Friday.
Mooney, who stands 6-foot-2, recently finished her sophomore season at Salt Lake Community College. As a freshman, she played at NCAA Division II Dixie State, where she shot 60 percent from the field.
Mooney averaged six points and four rebounds per game for SLCC.
“Cameron is a major addition to our program” Mouat said. “She gives us added depth in the post and brings a lot of valuable collegiate experience to our team. I think she is going to be a great fit in our system at both ends of the floor. She has excellent hands and feet and finishes really well. She has already proven that she is a great percentage shooter, and she did it against top-tier competition.”
Mooney is a 2018 graduate of Skyline High School in Salt Lake City. As a senior, she was second-team all-state. As a junior, she was a starter on the 4A state title team.
“From the get-go, I had a good feeling about Cameron," Mouat said. "I think she has big things in store for her and we are looking forward to getting her to Havre and on campus. She has a great personality and should make an easy transition to Northern and our program. I really believe that she has a chance to thrive in what we do. We are thrilled to have her coming to the Skylight program and Northern family.”
Mooney's parents, Sean and Christina, both played at the University of Utah, where Sean played basketball and Christina played softball.
