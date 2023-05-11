HAVRE — Idaho junior-college player Taycee Harper has signed a letter of intent to play basketball for the Montana State-Northern women's team, coach Chris Mouat announced Thursday.

Harper, a 5-foot-6 guard from Paul, Idaho, recently finished her JC career at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls. This season, the Eagles finished 31-3 and made an appearance in the NJCAA Division I Final Four.

Harper initially signed with NCAA Division II Western Colorado, where she rehabilitated from a knee injury that occurred during her senior year of high school. She then played two seasons at Walla Walla (Wash.) Community College and one at CSI.

“Taycee had a great visit here,” Mouat said. “She played extremely well and was an instant fit with our players and coaches. She is very good off of the dribble, she has the ability to knock down perimeter shots, and will be an immediate impact player at the defensive end of the floor. She also distributes the ball very well and finds people for open shots.”

Harper’s high school basketball coach was former Skylight standout and assistant coach Anna Bateman.

At Minico High, she was a three-year starter and helped the Spartans to two district titles and two consolation appearances at the state 4A tournament. She was a first-team all-conference selection as a senior.

“Taycee has been well-coached along the way,” Mouat continued. “Of course, the connection to coach Bateman went a long way in our recruiting of Taycee. Both of her junior college coaches (Bobbi Hazeltine and Randy Rogers) are incredibly successful and great teachers of the game. We feel very fortunate to bring her on board and are looking forward to her progress in a Skylight uniform.”