GREAT FALLS — The No. 19 Montana State-Northern wrestling team avenged an earlier loss to the University of Providence with a 22-15 victory on Thursday at the McLaughlin Center.

UP, which is receiving votes in the NAIA poll, had defeated the Lights 21-13 on Jan. 21.

Northern also defeated Northwest College of Wyoming 43-0 on Thursday. The Lights are now 11-1 overall and 1-1 in the Cascade Collegiate Conference.

The Argos beat Northwest 46-6 and now have a record of 5-1, 1-1.

The following are individual results of the Lights-Argos dual: 125: Joel Avila, UP, md. Kaleb Frank 15-3; 133: Nick Kunz, MSUN, d. Eli Walston 6-0; 141: Christian Mesa, UP, md. Carl Cronin 10-1; 149: Connor Harris, MSUN, d Justin Gibson 5-1; 157: Boone Giulio, UP, d. Brock Bushfield 4-3; 165: Jordan Komac, UP, md. Devin Crawford 12-3; 174: Chase Short, MSUN, md. Bridger Hall 14-6; 184: Carl Hansen, MSUN, p. Alan Badley 4:17; 197: Steeler French, MSUN, d. Emmit Augare 7-4; 285: Isaac Bartel, MSUN, d. KC Buday 4-3 OT.

