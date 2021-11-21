SPOKANE, Wash. — Chase Short, Nakoda Siegel, and Isaac Bartel all won titles and Montana State-Northern finished second at the Spokane Open wrestling tournament on Sunday.
Short was the champion at 165 pounds, while Siegel was victorious at 174 and Bartel was the winner at 197.
Overall, the Lights had seven placers at the 23-team meet.
Also placing for Northern were: Martin Wilkie, 2nd, 141; Colin Silverthorn, 6th, 149; Carl Hansen, 3rd, 184; and Rylan Moldenhauer, 6th, 285.
The Lights tallied 138.5 total team points. First-place Clackamas Community College (Oregon) had 175.
The University of Providence was third at the meet with 137 points.
For UP, Joel Avila (133), Bridger Hall (174) and KC Buday (285) were second.
Also placing for the Argos were: Deven Altenburg-Lasher, 6th, 125; Andrew Macias, 3rd, 141; Caleb Birdwell, 6th, 141; Jordan Komac, 6th, 165; Caleb Werner, 6th, 174; Alan Badley, 4th, 184; and Liam Swanson, 4th, 197.
The Argos will host the Battle of the Rockies Open at the McLaughlin Center Dec. 4.
In the women's division, Glory Konecny of Southern Oregon was first at 116 pounds. Konecny is a junior who graduated high school from Billings West.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.