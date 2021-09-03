ASHLAND, Ore. – Montana State-Northern's Frontier Conference football game against Southern Oregon scheduled for Saturday at Raider Stadium has been postponed due to a forecast showing increased wildfire smoke and poor air quality through the weekend.
The teams plan to make up the game Sept. 11 in Ashland during a conference-wide bye. More details will be released when those plans are finalized.
Officials made the call Thursday morning as MSU-Northern was set to start the long bus trip from Havre.
MSU-Northern opened with a 42-14 loss to College of Idaho. Southern Oregon fell 42-28 to Rocky Mountain College.
Air quality rated "unhealthy" is expected to continue at least through Wednesday. The heavy smoke is from wildfires in the Oregon Cascades and Northern California.
