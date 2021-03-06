WICHITA, Kan. — Montana State-Northern wrestler Isaac Bartel won the NAIA national championship at 197 pounds Saturday.
Bartel, a four-time All-American from Mason City, Iowa, downed Trevor Lawson of Lindsey Wilson 6-0. He went 4-0 in the tournament.
Bartel finished second the past two years and third in 2018 as a freshman.
MSU-Northern finished 11th as a team. Chris Short finished seventh at 170 pounds and Nick Kunz was eighth at 133 to earn All-America honors.
Providence placed 26th.
