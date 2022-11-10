GREAT FALLS — The 15th-ranked Providence wrestling team earned its largest margin of victory since 2012 with a 28-10 win over No. 18 Montana State-Northern on Wednesday night in a Cascade Conference dual.
MSU-Northern started the night with a major decision at 125 pounds when Tanner Cook defeated Deven Altenberg-Lasher. Martin Wilkie also picked up a decision for the Lights at 149 with a 10-3 victory over Jalen Vladic.
The other win for the 18th-ranked Lights came at 174 when NaKoda Siegel beat Abel Nava 6-4.
Providence, which took five of the final six matches, earned wins at 133 with Joel Avila's 15-6 major decision over Brennon McDonald, Dante Reviglio made it two straight for UP at 141 beating Colin Silverthorn 7-5. Aden Graves earned a last second win over Connor Harris picking up a takedown with less than 15 seconds left to win 3-1.
Bridger Hall also made it interesting at the end, getting a 7-6 victory over Devin Crawford.
Two of the final three matches ended in a pin, starting with Sawyer Hobbs at 184 pinning Austin Vanek at 2:12 of the first. Liam Swanson decisioned Carl Hansen late to win 8-6 at 197 and KC Buday stuck Rylen Moldenhauer at 285 at 1:27 of the first period.
"We are extremely pleased with our effort tonight," UP coach Steve Komac said. "Saw some good things in a lot of matches tonight. When the kids compete that hard, we can go back to the room and work on details and adjustments. We saw several of these matches wrestled just five days ago in Wyoming, and we turned around the results in a couple matches and that is excellent growth in a short period of time. This was a full team effort and a good win."
Providence next travels to Des Moines, Iowa, this weekend to wrestle in the Grandview Open on Saturday. MSU-Northern will wrestle in the Bison Open at Fargo, North Dakota, the same day.
