HAVRE — With wins in seven of 10 matches, No. 18 Montana State-Northern defeated the University of Providence 25-9 in Cascade Collegiate Conference wrestling on Wednesday here.
Kaleb Frank (125), Martin Wilkie (141), Colby Schriever (149), Chase Short (165), Nakoda Siegel (174), Carl Hansen (184) and Isaac Bartel (197) all won for the Lights (2-1, 1-0).
Wilkie, a redshirt freshman for the Lights who won four State A titles at Havre from 2016-19, defeated Caleb Birdwell 15-0 at 141 pounds.
At 197 pounds, No. 1 ranked Isaac Bartel of MSUN won by a 19-4 technical fall over Liam Swanson. Bartel won the national title at 197 pounds last year and is a four-time NAIA All-American.
At 165 pounds, Northern's Chase Short downed Jordan Komac, 13-6. Short is ranked ninth and Komac seventh.
"We went out looking for points, not waiting for them to come to us," Lights coach Tyson Thivierge told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. "We looked really seasoned already and we are only going to get better. We have to focus our time correcting the little things and taking advantage of every time we get to step on the mat and compete."
Joel Avila (133), Dougie Swanson (157) and KC Buday (285) won for UP.
Avila topped No. 11 Nick Kunz, 11-8. Kunz was the NAIA national champion in 2020 at 125 pounds.
Swanson edged Connor Harris 3-1 in overtime.
The Argos (1-2, 0-1) are at the Grand View Open in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday. UP is in the receiving votes category of the NAIA Coaches Poll.
"We're going to go back to the room tomorrow and we're going to focus individually on things we saw tonight," UP coach Steve Komac said in a school news release about the dual. "We'll address the positives we saw and try to replicate them. We're absolutely heading where we need to be heading. This weekend will be good for us. We need to throw ourselves back into that level of competition and our schedule will do that for us. We're fortunate in that."
The Lights are at the Colorado Mesa University Open in Grand Junction, Colorado, Saturday.
The two teams are scheduled to wrestle again on Feb. 10 in Great Falls, Komac said.
