HAVRE – The Providence volleyball team celebrated the highest ranking in program history Wednesday night by downing Montana State-Northern 25-15, 25-16, 25-20 to clinch a share of the Frontier Conference title.
The Argos learned earlier in the day they are ranked eighth nationally. .
"From start to finish, the girls looked pretty sharp," Argos coach Arunas Duda said. "We set the tone early with a great start in the first set, and sustained that level the whole way through. I'm really pleased with their effort tonight."
Defensively, the Argos (20-2, 7-0) were led by senior libero Sacha Legros, who led with 19 digs. The team also recorded 18 blocks, led by Zoe Naugle's seven.
Jenna Thorne recorded 12 kills. Sadie Lott and Naugle both added nine. Cydney Finberg-Roberts had 40 assists.
"She moved the ball around extremely well," Duda said. "She went against the flow tonight a lot and I felt like the Northern blockers were chasing tonight and trying to guess who was going to get the set and when. It set up some nice seams to hit through."
Rylee Burmester led the Skylights with 17 kills. Emily Feller recorded 34 assists and Feller and Elissa Lind each had 10 digs.
The Argos travel to Montana Western on Friday. The team can clinch an outright regular season conference championship with a win.
"That's going to be another tough road trip," Duda said. "Western is a tough place to play and they're playing extremely well also. It was nice to get it done in three tonight to save our legs a little bit for Friday's match."
Friday's match against the Bulldogs (8-10, 1-5) will begin at 7 p.m.
