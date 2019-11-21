HAVRE — Clayton Currier of Colstrip had one of Montana State-Northern's four pins Thursday night as the No. 18-ranked Lights beat Warner Pacific of Oregon 39-16 in a wrestling dual.

Wrestling at 141 pounds, Currier pinned WPU's Aaron Vang in 42 seconds.

Robert Pair (125), Caden Hilloard (157) and Chase Short (174) had the other pins for the Lights. 

Northern will now hit the road for the Spokane Open, which is scheduled for Sunday.

