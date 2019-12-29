MSU Northern Skylights logo

HAVRE -- Allix Goldhahn and Peyton Kehr scored 20 points apiece, Kenya Lorton added 13 and Sydney Hovde contributed 10 to carry No. 11 Montana State-Northern past Alberta-Augustana 79-49 in women's basketball Saturday in the opener of the Duck Inn Tournament.

The Skylights (12-1), who are leading the NAIA in scoring defense at 48 points per game, assisted on 24 of 29 baskets and built a 23-9 lead after one quarter. 

Hailey Nicholson had eight rebounds and five blocked shots for MSU-Northern.

Hannah Mitchell's 10 points led Alberta-Augustana.

