Providence's Zaccheus Darko-Kelly had 20 points, five assists and four rebounds in the win over MSU-Northern on Thursday.

HAVRE – The eighth-ranked Providence men's basketball team fended off Montana State-Northern 66-61 a Frontier Conference game Thursday night.

Dawson Fowler made four free throws and had a clutch defensive rebound in the final minute to help seal the game for the Argos (17-2, 5-2).

"That's a huge win," UP coach Steve Keller said. "It's hard to win up here as everyone knows. That's a good basketball team."

Zaccheus Darko-Kelly led the Argos with 20 points, five assists and four rebounds. Jaxen Hashley added 15 points and nine rebounds, and Jake Wetzel went 4 of 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points. The Argos went deep into the bench as several players missed the game due to sickness.

"We just had guys step up," Keller said. "We played a ton of different lineups. We played pretty well for most of the game."

Kavon Bey led the Lights (12-8, 2-6) with 14 points. Gio Jackson added 12 and Mascio McCadney scored 11.

