GREAT FALLS — Bandon Cotton and Zaccheus Darko-Kelly each poured in 23 points, Dawson Fowler added 16 and Jaxen Hashley had 11 points and 10 rebounds as seventh-ranked Providence raced past Montana State-Northern 100-65 in Frontier Conference men's basketball Thursday night.
Providence shot 64.2 percent for the game and 75.8 percent in the second half when it outscored the Lights 58-34. The Argos were 12-for-22 from beyond the 3-point arc.
"We always talk about winning the first three or four minutes of every half," Providence coach Steve Keller said. "We had some big runs. I just thought we made shots, but we made good passes to get those shots. We did a couple things different on offense in the second half that was pretty effective."
Kavon Bey scored 15 points and Adam Huse 13 for the Lights. Jesse Keltner had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Providence improved to 3-0 in the Frontier and faces 3-0 Carroll College on Saturday.
