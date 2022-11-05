HAVRE — On a windy day at Tilleman Field, Rocky Mountain College scored all of its points in the second half of a 9-0 Frontier Conference football victory over Montana State-Northern on Saturday.
Rocky (6-3 overall, 6-3 Frontier) scored on a Austin Drake 24-yard field goal with 6:53 on the clock in the third quarter to break a 0-0 tie. The Battlin' Bears scored the game's only touchdown when Cade Lambert reached the end zone on a one-yard run with 2:54 left in the contest. The PAT attempt by Drake failed.
Northern dropped to 0-9, 0-9. It was a much closer scoreline than when the Bears defeated the Lights 56-0 on Sept. 24 at Herb Klindt Field during Rocky's homecoming contest.
"I thought our defense just did a tremendous job and stepped up again and kept us in the game," Bears coach Chris Stutzriem said in a phone call postgame. "We were able to get a team win and it was ugly, but I'd rather take an ugly win over a good loss."
Rocky starting quarterback Trent Nobach finished 3 for 13 for 36 yards and one interception. Stutzriem said that the freshman from Washington got the starting job in midweek over George Tribble, who started the previous five games, and that Nobach would be the starter for the game against Montana Western next weekend.
Zaire Wilcox led the Bears' offensive attack with 32 carries for 86 yards, accounting for nearly half of Rocky's 66 carries. Matt White added 13 rushes for 55 yards.
For the Lights, Kaymen Cureton completed 3 of 11 passes for 14 yards and two interceptions. Mason Dionne was Northern's leading rusher with 17 carries for 28 yards.
Overall, Rocky totaled 19 first downs to two for Northern. As a team, the Bears rushed for 191 yards on 66 carries. Northern ran the ball 30 times for 49 total yards.
The Bears tallied 227 yards of offense to the Lights' 63.
For Rocky, Wes Moeai and Dylan Beridon each had six tackles. Moeai added a sack to his statline and had 2.5 tackles for loss. Kaysan Barnett and Brail Lipford had interceptions for the Battlin' Bears.
Dylan Wampler had 13 total tackles for the Lights, while Hunter Riley added 12 and Lucas Thacker 11. Riley also had an interception.
On the windy day, Drake also missed a field goal opportunity from 31 yards for the Bears in the third quarter.
Rocky will play its last game of the regular season next Saturday at Herb Klindt Field when it hosts Western at 1 p.m. Northern concludes its season with a game in Havre against Montana Tech at noon next Saturday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.