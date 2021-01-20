HAVRE — Parker Esary had 23 points and 12 rebounds, and Emilee Maldonado added 18 points as Providence started fast and held off Montana State-Northern 73-57 in Frontier Conference women's basketball Wednesday night.

Esary was 11-for-14 from the field for the Argos, who led 20-5 after one quarter. Providence shot 51.8 percent from the field and outrebounded MSU-Northern 33-24.

L'Tia Lawrence scored 15 points, Tiara Gilham added 13 and Ryley Kehr 10 for the Skylights. 

