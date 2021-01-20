HAVRE — Parker Esary had 23 points and 12 rebounds, and Emilee Maldonado added 18 points as Providence started fast and held off Montana State-Northern 73-57 in Frontier Conference women's basketball Wednesday night.
Esary was 11-for-14 from the field for the Argos, who led 20-5 after one quarter. Providence shot 51.8 percent from the field and outrebounded MSU-Northern 33-24.
L'Tia Lawrence scored 15 points, Tiara Gilham added 13 and Ryley Kehr 10 for the Skylights.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.