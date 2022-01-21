HAVRE – The 22nd-ranked Providence women's basketball team staved off a late comeback attempt from MSU-Northern on Thursday, defeating the Skylights 80-68 for its 10th straight win.
Parker Esary was dominant for the Skylights, finishing with 25 points and 12 rebounds on 10 of 15 shooting from the field.
The Argos (19-3, 6-1) entered the fourth quarter up 18 points, but the Skylights came clawing back early. They cut the lead to seven with 7:04 remaining. The Argos responded with a 9-2 run.
"It's really hard to win at Northern," UP assistant coach JC Isakson said. "They're a well-coached team and they made shots tonight. They executed their stuff and we fouled too much so we put them on the line."
Reed Hazard finished with 19 points and four boards for UP. Emilee Maldonado had 19 points, seven assists and four rebounds.
"We knew we had to go through Parker," Isakson said. "She needed to have touches. We got her the ball and she made plays. Emilee did her thing. Every night it's a different girl stepping into that third role. Tonight it was Reed Hazard and that was the difference in the game."
L'Tia Lawrence led the Skylights with 16 points. Peyton Kehr added 15 points and Sydney Hovde 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.