COLLEGE FOOTBALL Polson kicker Nelson signs to play football for MSU-Northern The Montana State-Northern football team tapped into the western side of the state with a recent signee out of Polson. Polson senior kicker Kaden Nelson signed to start his college days in Havre and the Frontier Conference next season, making things official at a signing event at Polson High School on Monday afternoon. Nelson, a two-sport athlete with soccer and football, was named to the Northwest A All-Conference second team last season after booting in two field goals and 43 extra points. Nelson is MSU-Northern’s third signee as the program heads on with new head coach Jerome Souers. Souers of course after the longtime Northern Arizona head coach — and former University of Montana assistant — found his way back into head coaching following a brief hiatus. —Lance Hartzler, 406mtsports.com

Polson kicker Kaden Nelson signs to play for MSU-Northern