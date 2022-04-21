MISSOULA — The Montana State-Northern football team tapped into the western side of the state with a recent signee out of Polson.
Polson senior kicker Kaden Nelson signed to start his college days in Havre and the Frontier Conference next season, making things official at a signing event at Polson High School on Monday afternoon.
Nelson, a two-sport athlete with soccer and football, was named to the Northwest A All-Conference second team last season after booting in two field goals and 43 extra points. Nelson is MSU-Northern's third in-state Class of 2022 signee as the program heads on with new head coach Jerome Souers.
Souers of course took over in January after the longtime Northern Arizona head coach — and former University of Montana assistant — found his way back into head coaching following a brief hiatus.
—Lance Hartzler, 406mtsports.com
