Polson kicker Kaden Nelson signs his letter of intent to play for the Montana State-Northern football team during a ceremony at Polson High School on Monday.

MISSOULA — The Montana State-Northern football team tapped into the western side of the state with a recent signee out of Polson.

Polson senior kicker Kaden Nelson signed to start his college days in Havre and the Frontier Conference next season, making things official at a signing event at Polson High School on Monday afternoon.

Nelson, a two-sport athlete with soccer and football, was named to the Northwest A All-Conference second team last season after booting in two field goals and 43 extra points. Nelson is MSU-Northern's third in-state Class of 2022 signee as the program heads on with new head coach Jerome Souers.

Souers of course took over in January after the longtime Northern Arizona head coach — and former University of Montana assistant — found his way back into head coaching following a brief hiatus. 

