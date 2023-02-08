BILLINGS — Wrestling fans gathered in the Magic City for this weekend’s All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark are in for a treat.
The state’s two men’s college wrestling programs will clash Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Lockwood High School as No. 9 Providence meets No. 20 Montana State-Northern.
Both NAIA programs are members of the Cascade Collegiate Conference and are looking forward to the showdown as their season winds down.
In the two teams’ previous meeting back on Nov. 9 in Great Falls, Providence posted a 28-10 victory.
The Lights are 7-3 in duals this season.
“We are looking forward to competing in Billings. The only duals in Billings with MSUN and UP have been home dates I’ve given up to make it happen,” said Lights coach Tyson Thivierge in a text message to The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “It’s to honor the Montana wrestling community and put a show on for the state and high schools kids. As the only two wrestling programs in the state, it makes sense to put this dual on prior to state.”
The Argos have wrestled to a 9-2 mark.
“We are excited to compete against Northern prior to the state tournament. It has drawn a great crowd in the past and the duals are always competitive,” Providence coach Steve Komac said in a text message to The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “Montana fans will also recognize plenty of kids they have watched through their high school careers competing for both teams.”
Komac added that he appreciated Lockwood wrestling coach Beau Malia and Lockwood High School for hosting the wrestling match.
It is the last regular-season match for both teams. The CCC tourney is Feb. 17-18 in Prescott, Arizona. The NAIA national tourney is March 3-4 in Wichita, Kansas.
The match will serve as a one last chance to wrestle before the postseason.
“As for our mindset, we are in postseason mode,” Thivierge wrote. “We have to wrestle at a high level this dual. Providence is a hammer this season and we have to be ready to roll. This dual sets the tone for our postseason run.”
Projected lineups
125: Deven Altenburg-Lasher, UP, vs. Tanner Cook, MSUN.
133: No. 8 Joel Avila or Kina’u McBrayer, UP, vs. Noah McDermott or Cooper Cook, MSUN
141: Andrew Macias or Caleb Birdwell, UP, vs. Colin Silverthorn, MSUN
149: Dougie Swanson, UP, vs. No. 7 Martin Wilkie, MSUN
157: No. 25 Aden Graves, UP, vs. Connor Harris or Gavin McLean, MSUN
165: No. 8 Jordan Komac or No. 25 Bridger Hall, UP, vs. No. 24 Devin Crawford, MSUN
174: No. 10 Abel Nava or Hayden Schrull, UP, vs. No. 2 NaKoda Siegel or No. 17 Rylin Burns, MSUN.
184: No. 10 Sawyer Hobbs, UP, vs. Austin Vanek, MSUN
197: No. 14 Liam Swanson or Caleb Werner, UP, vs., No. 15 Carl Hansen, MSUN
285: No. 2 KC Buday, UP, vs. Rylan Moldenhauer or Shane Mattson, MSUN
