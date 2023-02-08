BILLINGS — Wrestling fans gathered in the Magic City for this weekend’s All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark are in for a treat.

The state’s two men’s college wrestling programs will clash Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Lockwood High School as No. 9 Providence meets No. 20 Montana State-Northern.

Email Gazette Sports Editor John Letasky at john.letasky@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @GazSportsJohnL

Tags

Load comments