GREAT FALLS - For the second straight home game, the University of Providence men used a big second half to overcome a halftime deficit and the Argos won a third consecutive Frontier Conference game with a 77-71 win over MSU-Northern Thursday night in Great Falls.
The Lights led by as much as 15 in the first half and took an eight-point lead into the locker room thanks to nine points from Jesse Keltner and 47.1% team shooting. Dae-Kwon Watson (8) and Tanner McCliment-Call (7) combined for 15 first half points and those three accounted for nine of the Lights 16 field goals in the first 20 minutes.
Providence trailed 50-36 less than three minutes into the second half before slowly starting to chip away and took the lead six minutes later with a 17-1 run. The Argos took the lead for good with 5:59 remaining in the game on a three-pointer by Eric Milner and held on for their fifth win in seven Frontier games.
Davien Harris-Williams finished with a game-high 24 points with three triples, Kenny Curtis added 18 points with Marcus Stephens scoring 17 points with four assists. Jake Olsen grabbed 11 rebounds to go along with six points, Milner finished with 10 as the Argos went 27 of 57 (47.4%) and made 10 threes on 24 attempts. Providence went 13 of 16 from the free throw line.
Keltner paced MSU-Northern (13-7, 2-5) with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Zachary Martinez added 12 points with Watson finishing with 10. The Lights shot 43.8% from the field (28-64), 7-26 from beyond the arc and 8-12 from the free throw line. MSU-Northern plays at Rocky Mountain College Saturday.
Providence (11-9, 5-2) will stay at home hosting Montana-Western Saturday afternoon. Tip is set for 4 p.m. and can be live streamed at www.upargos.com.
