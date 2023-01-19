Providence logo

GREAT FALLS - For the second straight home game, the University of Providence men used a big second half to overcome a halftime deficit and the Argos won a third consecutive Frontier Conference game with a 77-71 win over MSU-Northern Thursday night in Great Falls.

The Lights led by as much as 15 in the first half and took an eight-point lead into the locker room thanks to nine points from Jesse Keltner and 47.1% team shooting. Dae-Kwon Watson (8) and Tanner McCliment-Call (7) combined for 15 first half points and those three accounted for nine of the Lights 16 field goals in the first 20 minutes.

