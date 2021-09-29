GREAT FALLS – The Providence volleyball team celebrated its No. 9 national ranking by downing Montana State-Northern in three sets in the team's first home game of the season Wednesday night.
The Argos (15-2, 2-0) took down the Skylights (10-9, 0-2) 25-19, 25-14, 25-8.
"What a fun night," Argos coach Arunas Duda said. "I thought our ball control was great throughout the entire match. I thought we served tough and got them in some tough situations and responded defensively really well."
Sacha Legros paved the way defensively, leading the team with 28 digs. Cydney Finberg-Roberts led a balanced attack with 34 assists. Jenna Thorne recorded 10 kills on a .588 hitting percentage, and Zoe Naugle and Sadie Lott both added nine kills. Naugle also notched a total of five blocks, while Lott added three.
"Fin did a great job moving the ball around," Duda said. "We've worked really hard on getting Zoe back into our game plan a little bit and she responded tremendously tonight. Her numbers are huge for a middle. Our blocking was excellent tonight as well."
Rylee Burmester led the way for the Lights with 10 kill and Emily Feller recorded 22 assists. Elissa Lind notched 10 digs.
The Argos host Montana Western at 7 p.m. Friday in the McLaughlin Center.
"We have to approach Western with the same mindset and regroup a little bit," Duda said. "We have to switch gears for a different opponent. Our energy was great, our focus was great and our execution was really good tonight. Hopefully they'll get up for another game and we'll continue to roll."
