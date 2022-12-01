GREAT FALLS — The No. 9 University of Providence men's wrestling team and the school's eighth-ranked women's wrestling squad will host the Battle of the Rockies Friday and Saturday.
The Battle of the Rockies bracketed tourney for the women begins at 9 a.m. on Friday at the McLaughlin Center. The men's team will then host the Battle of the Rockies Duals beginning at approximately 3 p.m. following the women's tourney.
On Saturday, the men's Battle of the Rockies bracketed tourney begins at 9 a.m. The women will then host duals Saturday afternoon, following the men's tourney.
Among the other men's teams wrestling will be No. 19 Montana State-Northern, Northwest University (Washington), Snow College (Utah), Dickinson State (North Dakota) and North Idaho College.
"We have NAIA schools with numerous nationally ranked kids," said UP men's wrestling coach Steve Komac in a school press release. "We also have junior colleges here with excellent kids, so we will get some good matches in for sure.
"It is always great to wrestle at home and give our fans an opportunity to come watch us. Wrestling support here in Great Falls is always good."
It is the only time the UP women will wrestle at home this season.
Along with UP, women's teams competing include Snow College (Utah), University of Alberta, and 15th ranked Eastern Oregon. Providence features two wrestlers that are currently ranked No. 1 in their respective weight divisions — Ira Navarro (101 pounds), and Ashley Gooman (116).
"Fans can expect some high-quality wrestling from some high-quality teams," said Argos women's wrestling coach Matt Atwood in a school news release. "I think this year is going to be a little smaller than we would have liked, but we're in the toughest conference in the country, having those teams here on campus makes for a tough competition."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.