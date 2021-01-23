DICKINSON, N.D. — The wrestling teams from Providence and Montana State-Northern went undefeated in three matchups Saturday at the Dickinson State Quad Duals in Dickinson, North Dakota.

MSU-Northern had no trouble while defeating Dakota Wesleyan 48-3, Jamestown (N.D.) 46-3 and Dickinson State 41-6.

Northern’s Connor Harris went 2-0 for Northern at 149 pounds. Billings Skyview product Brock Bushfield had two pins at 157 pounds, while teammate Chase Short, at 174 pounds, won three times by technical fall. Steeler French, from Choteau, also won twice for the Lights at 184.

Providence, meanwhile, beat Dickinson State 31-12, shut out Jamestown 47-0 and cruised past Dakota Wesleyan 48-3.

At 157 pounds, Boone Giulio won all three of his matches for the Argos, including a pin in 2:47 against Dakota Wesleyan’s Grayson Hicks. Jordan Komac, a Great Falls High product, also won three times at 165 pounds for Providence.

