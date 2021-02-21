CORVALLIS, Ore. — The University of Providence will send six wrestlers, and Montana State-Northern five, to the NAIA men's wrestling championships March 5-6 in Park City, Kansas.
The wrestlers selected to represent the Cascade Collegiate Conference were announced on Sunday.
The CCC tourney was canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The league selected the allotted 32 national qualifiers based on rankings and selection by head coaches. Wrestlers ranked in the top 15 of the most recent national poll were automatic qualifiers and the others were voted on by the head coaches of each program.
Representing UP will be: Joel Avila, 125; Eli Walston, 133; Christian Mesa, 141; Brock Rodriguez, 149; Jordan Komac, 165 and KC Buday, 285.
Representing MSUN will be: Nick Kunz, 133; Conner Harris, 149; Chase Short, 174; Carl Hansen, 184 and Isaac Bartel, 197.
The Lights' Dylan Veis (149) and Devin Crawford (165) were selected as alternates.
The CCC also announced the 2022 men's conference championship will be held at MSU-Northern in Havre.
