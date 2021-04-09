GREAT FALLS – The 15th-ranked Providence volleyball team defeated Montana State-Northern in the semifinals of the Frontier Conference playoffs on Thursday night to advance to the championship against Rocky Mountain College.
The top-seeded Argos (19-2, 18-2) defeated the sixth-seeded Skylights (3-19, 2-18) 25-16, 25-21, 25-15.
The Lights got off to a hot start, getting out to a quick 4-1 lead and forcing the Argos to take an early timeout. Providence eventually responded by taking the first set 25-16.
"We looked like a team that hadn't played in a tournament game yet," Argos coach Arunas Duda said. "Northern came out and played really well at first and it took us awhile to catch up."
The rest of the game became the Adysen Burns show. The sophomore from Yakima, Washington, took over offensively to lead with 16 kills on a .294 hitting percentage while also being active on the defensive end, recording 11 digs.
"She had a MVP performance tonight," Duda said. "She did a really nice job of hitting the ball high, flat and deep and getting Northern into some trouble. They play a lot of percentage defense and stay pretty shallow which left the back of court pretty open sometimes. She hit those deep seams pretty well and made them reach for a lot. She had a lot of great swings."
Renae Davis finished with nine kills on a .348 hitting percentage. Jensyn Turner recorded nine kills on a .292 hitting percentage and Sadie Lott finished with eight kills.
Cydney Finberg-Roberts finished with 41 assists, along with nine digs. Defensively, the Argos were led Sacha Legros, the nation's leader in digs per set; she finished with 25 digs.
Alana Graves led the Skylights with seven kills. Emily Feller recorded 25 assists and Kaitlin Murdock added 13 digs.
The Argos advanced to the championship against the 18th-ranked Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears, against whom the Argos have gone 3-1 on the season. The Battlin' Bears (17-3, 15-3) gave the Argos their last loss on Feb. 6. Since then, the Argos have won 17 straight matches.
The championship will be at 7 p.m. Saturday.
