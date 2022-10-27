GREAT FALLS — The coaching staff for Providence volleyball has felt for a few weeks that the team was building confidence and getting better despite the results not being there.
That changed Wednesday inside the McLaughlin Center, when the Argos picked up their first Frontier Conference victory of the season with a straight-sets sweep over Montana State-Northern.
Bailey Christensen got the start and made the most of it with a team high of 13 kills. Ryann Eddins collected 11 kills. Bella Thompson tallied 38 assists as Providence improved to 8-17 overall, 1-6 in the Frontier and avenges a loss to the Skylights last month.
"That one feels good," Argos coach Arunas Duda said. "The girls have really been working hard in practice, improving every day, so it is nice for them to get that tangible reward of getting a win in conference. I certainly knew it was coming at some point and knew we would start to play better, and you could see us trending in that direction.
"It is really nice to see them put it all together and get the win tonight."
Adysen Burns had 10 digs and Jenna Thorne produced four blocks for UP. The Skylights were led by Alyssa Pretty Weasel and Macee Murphy, who tallied eight and seven kills. Emily Feller totaled 28 assists as the Skylights fall to 11-9 on the season, 3-4 in conference play.
Providence will host Montana Western on Friday night in the McLaughlin Center. MSU-Northern hosts the Bulldogs at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.