Providence logo

GREAT FALLS - The Argo women came out firing on all cylinders in the first quarter and snapped a four-game losing streak with a 68-40 win over MSU-Northern Thursday night in Frontier Conference play.

Brooklyn Harn scored 10 of her 18 points in the first quarter as both teams traded punches and played to a 16-12 Argo advantage. The second quarter was Maddy Dixon's turn as she posted 10 points on 5 of 8 shooting to lead Providence to a 34-23 halftime lead.

Tags

Load comments