GREAT FALLS - The Argo women came out firing on all cylinders in the first quarter and snapped a four-game losing streak with a 68-40 win over MSU-Northern Thursday night in Frontier Conference play.
Brooklyn Harn scored 10 of her 18 points in the first quarter as both teams traded punches and played to a 16-12 Argo advantage. The second quarter was Maddy Dixon's turn as she posted 10 points on 5 of 8 shooting to lead Providence to a 34-23 halftime lead.
The second half was all Argos as the ladies outscored the Skylights 24-8 in the third to put the game away on Ski Bum night at the McLaughlin Center. Providence put Saturday's shooting woes behind them finishing 28 of 59 from the field (47.5%) including a 7 of 22 effort from the three-point line.
Dixon finished with a game-high 22 points shooting 11 of 15 from the field adding seven rebounds. Harn made 3 triples, adding six rebounds. The Argos outrebounded MSU-N 31-24 and had a 34-18 scoring advantage in the paint.
Kolby Pimperton chipped in with eight points off the bench and also had four assists. Reed Hazard led the way with five helpers as the Argos assisted on 18 of 28 field goals.
Briaunna McCullough had a team-high 12 points for the Skylights who fall to 0-7 in the Frontier, 7-13 overall.
Providence improves to 12-8 on the season, 2-5 in Frontier play and hosts 12th-ranked Montana Western Saturday at 2 p.m. Live stats and video will be available at www.upargos.com.
