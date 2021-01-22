HAVRE — The University of Providence men's wrestling team opened its season with a 21-13 victory over rival Montana State-Northern in Cascade Collegiate Conference action Thursday.
Joel Avila (125), Eli Walston (133), Chris Mesa (141), Brock Rodrigues (149), Jordan Komac (165), Alan Badley (184) and KC Buday (285) all won their matches to secure the victory. Avila is ranked 19th in the latest NAIA poll in his weight division, while Komac is fourth.
The Lights were ranked 20th in the NAIA coaches poll released Thursday. The Argos, in the receiving votes category, were the 24th rated team.
"It was an outstanding effort from the kids," UP coach Steve Komac said in an article on the school's website. "From the very first match all the way through the dual, it was just an outstanding effort."
The big win of the night for UP came from Walston when he defeated NAIA defending 133-pound national champion Nick Kunz, 6-5. Kunz was ranked fourth in the poll, while Walston wasn't ranked.
"That was a big win," Komac said in the UP article. "Highly-ranked kid, returning national champion. He's tough."
It was the first loss of the year for the Lights (6-1).
At 197 pounds, top-ranked Isaac Bartel of Northern pinned unranked Quinn Whitmus in 2:28.
Also earning wins for the Lights were: Connor Harris (157), and No. 16 Chase Short (174).
Both teams will wrestle in the Dickinson State (North Dakota) Duals on Saturday.
"Getting a win was obviously great," Komac said in the UP article. "I think though that there was almost no focus on that. We're just so happy to be on that mat. We're so appreciative of all the people at our school that have helped us get there. It was just exciting to get on the mat and wrestle. That was the most important thing that happened today."
