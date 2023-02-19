PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Seventh-ranked Menlo earned the team championship at the two-day Cascade Collegiate Conference men’s wrestling tournament that concluded here on Saturday.
Menlo (California) finished with 153 points at the 11-team tourney. Southern Oregon, which is the first team listed in the receiving votes category of the NAIA Coaches Poll, was second with 108.5 and No. 8 Eastern Oregon was third with 105.
The ninth-ranked University of Providence Argos placed fourth with 91 points and Montana State University-Northern, tied for 20th in the NAIA poll, was sixth with 85. Tourney host and 18th-ranked Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (Arizona) was fifth with 86.5 points.
The Argos had two champions in No. 10 Sawyer Hobbs (184 pounds) and No. 2 KC Buday (285). It was the second straight league title for Buday at heavyweight.
The placers for the Argos were: 141, Andrew Macias, 4th; 157, Aden Graves, 2nd; 165, Jordan Komac, 4th; 165, Bridger Hall, 5th; 184, Sawyer Hobbs, 1st; 285, KC Buday, 1st; and 285, Ethan DeRoche, 6th.
Earning automatic bids to the NAIA’s 66th Annual Wrestling National Championships in Wichita, Kansas, March 3-4 for the Argos were: Graves, Komac, Hall, Hobbs, and Buday.
The placers for the Lights were: 149, Martin Wilkie, 2nd; 165, Devin Crawford, 6th; 174, NaKoda Siegel, 2nd; 174, Rylin Burns, 5th; 184, Austin Vanek, 5th; and 197, Carl Hansen, 3rd.
The Lights who automatically qualified for the national tourney were: Wilkie, Crawford, Siegel, Burns, Vanek, and Hansen.
Bozeman’s Keegan Mulhill, who wrestles for Eastern Oregon, placed sixth at 174 and also advanced to the national tourney.
According to a Cascade Collegiate Conference press release, after all of the conference tournaments have concluded a 16-person committee consisting of conference raters and oversight members will meet to select the remaining 30 at-large qualifiers. The list of at-large qualifiers will be released by the NAIA national office Tuesday afternoon.
The CCC had already reported that seeding and preliminary brackets for the national tourney will be announced by the NAIA on Friday afternoon.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.