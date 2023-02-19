PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Seventh-ranked Menlo earned the team championship at the two-day Cascade Collegiate Conference men’s wrestling tournament that concluded here on Saturday.

Menlo (California) finished with 153 points at the 11-team tourney. Southern Oregon, which is the first team listed in the receiving votes category of the NAIA Coaches Poll, was second with 108.5 and No. 8 Eastern Oregon was third with 105.

