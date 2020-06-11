EL SEGUNDO, Calif. – Steve Keller of Providence and Shawn Huse of Montana State-Northern have been chosen among the top 50 most impactful men's basketball coaches in NCAA Division II and the NAIA, according to the Silver Waves Media group

A panel of more than 20 people looked at a coaches' records, number of high-level players, tournament achievements, awards and other factors. The group consulted with athletic directors, college presidents and search firms.

Carroll College coach Kurt Paulson was listed among 15 "up-and-coming" coaches who have been head coaches for less than five years.

"I'm quite honored to be in that elite company," Keller said. "I know a lot of these coaches and I respect them and their programs. I'm humbled to think that I would be considered in that group.

"I've had a lot of good players along the way that have helped me win some games. You can't win games without good players."

In Keller's second year, he led the Argos to a 24-8 record and a birth into the NAIA National Tournament that was later canceled due to COVID-19. The Argos reached their highest national ranking in program history.

At Providence, Keller has amassed a record of 42-20. Before Providence, he was the head coach at Montana Western, where he coached for 11 seasons and won two Frontier Conference regular-season championships, had eight NAIA national tournament appearances and two Elite Eight finishes.

In total, Keller has a career coaching record of 273-144.

Huse, the winningest coach in MSU-Northern history, is 372-203 (.647) overall in 18 seasons. He ranks 17th in wins among active NAIA Division I men's coaches and fifth in active winning percentage.

Huse has led the Lights to five NAIA national tournaments, five Frontier titles (league or tournament), 11 20-win seasons, and NAIA Top 25 rankings in 14 of his 17 seasons.

Huse was an assistant coach at Nebraska-Kearney and Montana Tech, helping the Orediggers to back-to-back conference tournament championships and national tournament appearances in 1998 and 1999.

In two seasons at Carroll, Paulson is 53-17 and led the Saints to an NAIA national runner-up finish in his first year. 

