BILLINGS — A Senior Day victory.
And, a chance to win the Frontier Conference football championship.
All in all, it was a pretty good day for the Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bears.
Behind a stout defense and two fourth-quarter touchdowns, No. 17 Rocky defeated Montana State-Northern 19-7 on Saturday at Herb Klindt Field.
The Bears honored 14 senior players and one student assistant coach/manager, Jaryd McCray.
It will most likely be the last home game for those players. If Rocky makes the NAIA football playoffs, they’ll likely be on the road for their first-round game barring any major upsets this week, explained Bears’ coach Chris Stutzriem.
“It’s always good to win at home for the seniors. They are a great group of kids,” Stutzriem said. “It’s always good to get a win. I’m happy for those guys to get a win for the last time playing on that field.”
The Bears improved to 7-2 both overall and in the conference with the victory and are tied for first place in the Frontier standings with the College of Idaho (7-2). C of I defeated Eastern Oregon 21-3 in Caldwell, Idaho, on Saturday.
Rocky will close the regular season at No. 25 Montana Western (7-3, 6-3 Frontier) next Saturday at 1 p.m. It will be Senior Day for the Bulldogs, who defeated Montana Tech 35-21 on Saturday. Western is second in the Frontier standings.
College of Idaho will finish the season at Carroll (5-4) next Saturday. Carroll edged Southern Oregon, 20-17, on Saturday.
Rocky has the tiebreaker over C of I with a 33-30 win in Caldwell on Sept. 4.
“We have to win,” said Stutzriem of next week’s game at Western. “We have to go on the road to play a good Western team and have an opportunity. That’s all you can ask for is to play for a conference championship. We’ll have a good week of practice and head down there on Friday.
“It will be a good matchup. It always is in the Frontier. That is what you sign up for and play college football for is an opportunity to win a conference championship.”
Rocky led 6-0 with 51 seconds on the clock in the second quarter after Riley Garrett’s second field goal. His 34-yarder, along with a 43-yarder at 7:56 of the first quarter, were the only scores of the first half for either team.
Northern led after a 36-yard touchdown run by Cannan Smith and a conversion kick by Sawyer Zook at 4:49 of the third.
The Bears’ scored two touchdowns in the final stanza to pull out the victory. Quarterback Nathan Dick, a Billings Senior graduate, scored on a three-yard run at 14:20 of the fourth quarter and George Tribble had a one-yard run for a score at 3:24 to finish the scoring for the Bears.
Dick threw for 187 yards on 16-of-23 passing. He rushed for 55 yards on 13 carries. Carter Garsjo led the Bears with four receptions for 57 yards and Lucas Overton hauled in four passes for 43 yards.
Defensively, Nolan McCafferty had nine tackles, Alex Bush eight and Wes Moeai seven for the Bears. Moeai and Ethan Hurst each had sacks for RMC.
In the fourth quarter, Northern started a drive with 8:11 remaining and on its fourth play on first down, RMC defensive back Brail Lipford stripped the ball from the carrier and it was recovered by the Bears’ Wyatt Brusven.
The Bears netted 375 total offensive yards, compared to 208 for the Lights.
“I thought No. 1 our defense played outstanding all game, giving up seven points. That’s phenomenal. They were the strong suit today and did a great job,” Stutzriem said. “I thought our offense moved the ball well. We just didn’t finish drives. That first drive of the game, we got down to the one-yard line and had a tackle for loss and then ended up kicking a field goal.
“Our offense did a great job of scoring two touchdowns late in the game, but again our defense did a phenomenal job today.”
Northern (1-8, 1-9) was led by quarterback Kaymen Cureton, who had 134 yards on 14-of-25 passing. The Lights’ leading receiver was Marvin Williams with six receptions for 75 yards.
Joe Fehr had two sacks for the Lights. Hunter Riley made 12 tackles.
Rocky needs to win the Frontier and be ranked in the top 20 to qualify for the 16-team playoffs, which begin at campus sites Nov. 20 Stutzriem explained. The top eight in the rankings host in the first round.
Stutriem said the Bears are focusing on earning the win at Western to close the regular season.
“First we have to win to get in and win the conference championship,” he said.
