HAVRE — Coming off a Thursday night four-set road win over Montana State-Northern, Rocky Mountain College beat the Lights in five Friday night for a 28-26, 23-25, 18-25, 25-14, 15-9 Frontier Conference win.
For the Battlin' Bears (16-3, 15-3), Monique Rodriguez had 17 kills and 11 digs, and Kyra Oakland contributed 15 kills with three assisted blocks.
Rocky's Natalie Hilderman had three kills, 63 assists and 11 digs, and Ayla Embry had a match-high 40 digs.
Rylee Burmester led Northern (2-18, 2-18) with 14 kills and two aces, Elissa Lind had 13 kills and 20 digs, Emily Feller had 47 assists and Shania Neubauer finished with 27 digs.
