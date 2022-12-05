Men's wrestling

Battle of the Rockies Open

Dec. 3

at University of Providence, McLaughlin Gymnasium

Individual order of finish

125: Jose Gonzales, Dickinson State; Kobi Johnson, North Idaho; Wyatt Engwicht, Dickinson State; Deven Altenburg-Lasher, Providence; Tanner Cook, MSU-Northern; Benjamin Reid, Alberta.

133: Joel Avila, Providence; Cooper Cook, MSU-Northern; Kasey Curtis, Snow; Jose Treyes, Northwest College; Brennon McDermott, MSU-Northern; John Evans, Snow.

141: Nash Singleton, Oregon St.; Dante Reviglio, Providence; Brant Porter, North Idaho; Alec Montoya, Alberta; Colin Silverthorn, MSU-Northern; Eli Abercrombie, Providence.

149: Martin Wilkie, MSU-Northern; Kanaipono Tapia, North Idaho; Marcus Peterson, Unattached; Ryan Graves, North Idaho; Dougie Swanson, Providence; Dylan Marlowe, Unattached.

157: Benjamen Mitchell, North Idaho; Lane Reardon, North Idaho; Kale Corley, Dickinson State; Gavin McLean, MSU-Northern; Zander Burnison, Providence; Chase Vanderboom, Unattached.

165: Jordan Komac, Providence; Devin Crawford, MSU-Northern; Bridger Hall, Providence; Zach Valdez, MSU-Northern; Carter Miethe, North Idaho; Luke Peltier, Snow.

174: Nakoda Siegel, MSU-Northern; Rylin Burns, MSU-Northern; Hayden Schrull, Providence; Blaze Sumiye, Providence; Ethan Miller, North Idaho; Francisco Valdez-Ochoa, Unattached.

184: Caleb Werner, Providence; Jackson King, Unattached; Austin Vanek, MSU-Northern; Aidan Stevenson, Alberta; Dillon Sorenson, Snow; Reece White, MSU-Northern.

197: Carl Hansen, MSU-Northern; Jacob Anderson, Providence; Bradley Whitright, North Idaho; Konrich Speelmon, Dickinson State; Kyle Caldwell, North Idaho; Taran Goring, Alberta.

285: KC Buday, Providence; Ethan DeRoche, Providence; Rylan Moldenhauer, MSU-Northern; Shane Mattson, MSU-Northern; Chase Nutting, Unattached; Leighton Jensen, Northwest College.

