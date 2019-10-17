Cascade Conference

Preseason Poll

1, Menlo College, (8 first-place votes), 140 points

2, Embry-Riddle, (3), 129

3, Montana State-Northern, (1), 124

4, University of Providence, 99

5, Southern Oregon, 92

6, Eastern Oregon, 84

7, Life Pacific University, 67

8, Corban University, 54

9, Arizona Christian, 42

10, Simpson University, 37

11, Warner Pacific, 33

12, Vanguard University, 31

