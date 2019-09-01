MSU-Northern 20, Arizona Christian 14
(Saturday)
|MSU-Northern
|14
|3
|0
|3
|—
|20
|Arizona Christian
|0
|0
|14
|0
|—
|14
MSUN: Keagan Stroop 26 run (Troy Dayak kick), 10:10 1st.
MSUN: Bryce Bumgardner 9 pass from Brenden Medina (Dayak kick), 1:22 1st.
MSUN: Dayak 27 FG, 12:45 2nd.
ACU: Jon Cole 14 pass from Emilio Ariza (Nestor Higuera kick), 12:31 3rd.
ACU: Jon Cole 54 pass from Ariza (Higuera kick), 3:29 3rd.
MSUN: Dayak 44 FG, 12:51 4th.
