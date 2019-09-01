MSU-Northern 20, Arizona Christian 14

(Saturday)

MSU-Northern 14 3 0 20
Arizona Christian 0 0 14 0 14

MSUN: Keagan Stroop 26 run (Troy Dayak kick), 10:10 1st.

MSUN: Bryce Bumgardner 9 pass from Brenden Medina (Dayak kick), 1:22 1st.

MSUN: Dayak 27 FG, 12:45 2nd. 

ACU: Jon Cole 14 pass from Emilio Ariza (Nestor Higuera kick), 12:31 3rd.

ACU: Jon Cole 54 pass from Ariza (Higuera kick), 3:29 3rd.

MSUN: Dayak 44 FG, 12:51 4th.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments