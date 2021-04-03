College football

Rocky Mountain 24, Montana State-Northern 21

Rocky10 24 
MSUN14 21 

Scoring summary

First quarter

RMC: Carter Garsjo 7 pass from Drew Korf (Riley Garrett kick), 11:19

MSUN: Jake Horner 3 pass from Oakley Kopp (Dylan Vongphachanh kick), 4:11

Second quarter

MSUN: Izayah Boss 5 run (Vongphachanh kick), 12:53

MSUN: Boss 68 run (Vongphachanh kick), 8:10

Third quarter

RMC: Victor Ngalamulume 2 run (Garrett kick), 4:24

Fourth quarter

RMC: Korf 14 run (Garrett kick), 14:01

RMC: Garrett 40 FG, 9:33

