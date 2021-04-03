College football
Rocky Mountain 24, Montana State-Northern 21
|Rocky
|7
|0
|7
|10
|—
|24
|MSUN
|7
|14
|0
|0
|—
|21
Scoring summary
First quarter
RMC: Carter Garsjo 7 pass from Drew Korf (Riley Garrett kick), 11:19
MSUN: Jake Horner 3 pass from Oakley Kopp (Dylan Vongphachanh kick), 4:11
Second quarter
MSUN: Izayah Boss 5 run (Vongphachanh kick), 12:53
MSUN: Boss 68 run (Vongphachanh kick), 8:10
Third quarter
RMC: Victor Ngalamulume 2 run (Garrett kick), 4:24
Fourth quarter
RMC: Korf 14 run (Garrett kick), 14:01
RMC: Garrett 40 FG, 9:33
