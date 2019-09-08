Chadron State def. MSUB

25-23, 25-16, 25-20, 25-23, 15-13

Montana State Billings: Kills: 56 (Bayli Monck 16, Maddi Vigil 13, Joelle Mahowald 13). Assists: 54 (Hannah Hashbarger 46). Aces: 7 (Makayla Baca 3). Digs: 86 (Baca 22, Vigil 18, Monck 18, Hashbarger 14). Blocks: 5 (Hannah Hayden 2.5, Joelle Mahowald 2.5).

Chadron State: Kills: 56 (Aracely Hernandez 15). Assists: 54 (Tori Strickbine 40). Aces: 13 (four with 3). Digs: 91 (Ashton Burditt 29). Blocks: 10 (Chandler Hageman 3.5).

MSU-Northern def. Medicine Hat

25-21, 25-23, 21-25, 25-18

Medicine Hat College: Kills 38 (Tamara Barth 12). Assists 32 (Molly Marie 31). Aces 3 (Three with one). Digs 87 (Shaya Suchy 43). Blocks 6 (Three with 1.5).

MSU-Northern: Kills 41 (Elissa Lind 14). Assists 38 (Hailey Warren 33). Aces 11 (Abigail Ellison 4, Rylee Burmester 4). Digs 92 (Kaitlin Murdock 26). Blocks 3 (Tammy Maddock 1.5).

Benedictine-Mesa def. MSU-Northern

25-13, 25-13, 25-23

Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.): Kills 31 (Katie Nice 9). Assists 28 (Annabelle Somoza 14). Aces 9 (Hayden Boucher 5). Digs 72 (Caitian Sammons 27). Blocks 4 (Amanda Gooding 2).

MSU-Northern: Kills 22 (Rylee Burmester 6). Assists 18 (Hailey Warren 11). Aces 2 (Warren, Burmester). Digs 63 (Burmester 17). Blocks 3 (Burmester 2).

Miles Community College results

Friday

Sheridan College 3, Miles CC 2

Eastern Wyoming 3, Miles CC 2

Saturday

Western Wyoming 3, Miles CC 0

Miles CC 3, Northwest College 0

MCC weekend leaders: Mariah Simmons 42 kills, Samantha Bonenberger 108 assists, Hailee Kuske 13 blocks, Matilda Dietz 50 digs and 8 aces.

Notes: MCC is now 3-8 overall. MCC will host North Dakota State College of Science in the MonDak Conference opener on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Lake Region State College visits the MCC Centra on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

