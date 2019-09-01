Park U Gilbert def. MSU-N

25-15, 27-25, 20-25, 25-21

Montana State-Northern: Kills 36 (Elissa Lind 9, Rylee Burmester 9). Assists 36 (Hailey Warren 20). Aces 6 (Burmester 2, Abigail Ellison 2). Digs 92 (Burmester 20). Blocks 9 (Katia Michelotti 2.5, Tammy Maddock 2.5). 

Park U Gilbert: Kills 49 (Autumn Wood 14). Assists 49 (Jennifer Lauer 20). Aces 6 (Lauer 3). Digs 101 (MacKenzie Seitz 24). Blocks 10 (Sabrina Garces 3). 

MSU-N def. SAGU American Indian

25-15, 25-12, 25-9

Montana State-Northern: Kills 36 (Elissa Lind 13). Assists 35 (Shay Waldbillig 20). Aces 9 (Waldbillig 4). Digs 46 (Abigail Ellison 14). Blocks 6 (Shania Neubauer 2, Marlee Bender 2).

SAGU American Indian: Kills 15 (Jamika Coleman 5). Assists 14 (Michealynn Ben 10). Aces 0. Digs 37 (Ben 14). Blocks 2 (Kayla Dosela 1).

Dakota Sate def. MSU-N

25-18, 25-15, 25-23

Montana State-Northern: Kills 25 (Rylee Burmester 9). Assists 21 (Shania Neubauer 7). Aces 3 (Burmester 2). Digs 30 (Kaitlin Murdock 8). Blocks 2 (Tammy Maddock 1).

Dakota State: Kills 47 (Hannah Jellema 15). Assists 43 (Rachel Johnson 22). Aces 6 (Peyton Groft 3). Digs 45 (Groft 11). Blocks 7 (Kelsey Pearson 2.5). 

