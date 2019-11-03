Cowboy Open

Saturday

at Laramie, Wyo.

Order of finish

Elite

125: Sidney Flores, Air Force; Jace Koelzer, Northern Colorado; Josh Portillo, Nebraska-Kearney; Graham Shore, Air Force.

133: Theorius Robison, Northern Colorado; Montorie Bridges, Wyoming; Jared Van vleet, Air Force; Ben Vombaur, Unattached.

141: Christopher Sandoval, Northern Colorado; Gabriel Tagg, North Carolina; Lenny Petersen, Air Force; Noah Hermossilo, Adams State.

149: Andrew Alirez, Northern Colorado; Jaron Jensen, Wyoming; Jacob Greenwood, Wyoming; Shonn Roberts, Providence.

157: Jimmy Fate, Northern Colorado; Ethan Leake, Northern Colorado; Casey Dobson, Providence; Jacob Wasser, Nebraska-Kearney.

165: Randy Meneweather II, Air Force; Harlan Steffensmeier, Air Force; Dewey Krueger, Wyoming; Cole Moody, Wyoming.

174: Hayden Hastings, Wyoming; Billy Higgins, Northern Colorado; Cody Surratt, Air Force; Casey Randles, Wyoming.

184: Alan Clothier, Northern Colorado; Tate Samuelson, Wyoming; Ruger Wyneken, Western State Colorado; Jordan Wengreen, Air Force.

197: Cale Davidson, Wyoming; Jacobe Seely, Northern Colorado; Isaac Bartel, MSU-Northern; John Hensley, Providence.

285: Brian Andrews, Wyoming; Kayne Hutchison, Air Force; Dalton Robertson, Northern Colorado; Robert Winters, Northern Colorado.

Amateur

125: Julian Tagg, Unattached; Brendon Garcia, Wyoming; Jackson Nielsen, Nebraska-Kearney; Patrick Allis, Western State Colorado.

133: Vance Vombauer, Unattached; Jacob Svihel, Wyoming; Justin Pancheco, Air Force; Gabriel Martinez, Colorado School of Mines.

141: Josh Saunders, Unattached; Joey Revelli, Western Wyoming; Nick James, Unattached; Wesley Rayburn, Colorado School of Mines.

149: Brayden Lowry, Northwest College; Giovanni Cassioppi, Western State Colorado; Analu Benabise, Unattached; Colton Woods, Air Force.

157: Nathan Moore, Northern Colorado; Kevin Kearns, Colorado School of Mines; Brock Emmerich, Wyoming; Anthony Herrera, Western Wyoming.

165: Corbin Smith, Utah Valley; Jacob Mendoza, United States Air Force Academy Prep; Noah Blake, U.S. Air Force Academy Prep; RJ Bingham, Utah Valley.

174: Zach Deaguero, Adams State; Anthony Hinson, Air Force; Jared Bird, Western Wyoming; Wyatt Hayes, Nebraska-Kearney.

184: Rocky Elam, Unattached; Anderson Salisbury, Colorado School of Mines; Calvin Sund, U.S. Air Force Academy Prep; Jayson Davis, Colorado State-PUeblo.

197: Stephen Buchanan, Wyoming; Tucker Tomlinson, Western Wyoming; Nolan Funk Colorado School of Mines; Ben Gould, Colorado State-Pueblo.

285: Wyatt Hedrickson, U.S. Air Force Academy Prep; Julian Sanchez, New Mexico Highlands; Terren Swartz, Wyoming; Tevis Bartlett, Wyoming.

