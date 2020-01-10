Minot State 24, MSU-Northern 20
Thursday, at Sidney
125: Dean Arevalo, Minot, d. Rob Pair, 5-2; 133: Nick Kunz, Northern, d. Oscar Nellis, 8-2; 141: Landon Bailey, Northern, m.d. Lincoln Stormer, 14-4; 149: Lane Paulson, Northern, m.d. Kai Stewart, 14-5; 157: Zachary Berry, Minot, d. Caden Hilliard, 6-0; 165: Nathan Baca, Minot, p. Brent Evans, time not available; 174: Chase Short, Northern, t.f. Austin Frantzich, 18-3; 184: Cody Golding, Northern, m.d. Matthew Rabe, 17-4; 197: Dustin Swisher, Minot, won by forfeit; 285: Jordan Will, Minot, p. Jase Stokes, time not available.
Exhibitions: Logen Fischer, Minot, m.d. Kaleb Frank, 14-2; 141: Brennon Veis, Northern, d. Marco Ramirezlazos, 9-8.
