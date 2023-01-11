Montana State-Northern 32, Northwest College 19
125- Tanner Cook (MSUN) won by forfeit; 133- Brennon McDermott (MSUN) over Avery McSpadden (NWC) (Fall 4:47); 141- Boburjon Berdiyorov (NWC) over Colin Silverthorn (MSUN) (Fall 2:28); 149- Gworgino Moraga (MSUN) won by forfeit; 157- August Harrison (NWC) over Connor Harris (MSUN) (Fall 1:48); 165- Devin Crawford (MSUN) over Orrin Jackson (NWC) (TF 15-0 6:09); 174- Aziz Fayzullaev (NWC) over Nakoda Siegel (MSUN) (SV-1 8-1); 184- Austin Vanek (MSUN) over Gavin Carter (NWC) (Fall :11); 197- Carl Hansen (MSUN) over Ryker Blackburn (NWC) (Dec 8-1); 285- Cody Pinkerton (NWC) over Rylan Moldenhauer (MSUN) (MD 9-0)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.