Montana State-Northern 32, Northwest College 19

125- Tanner Cook (MSUN) won by forfeit; 133- Brennon McDermott (MSUN) over Avery McSpadden (NWC) (Fall 4:47); 141- Boburjon Berdiyorov (NWC) over Colin Silverthorn (MSUN) (Fall 2:28); 149- Gworgino Moraga (MSUN) won by forfeit; 157- August Harrison (NWC) over Connor Harris (MSUN) (Fall 1:48); 165- Devin Crawford (MSUN) over Orrin Jackson (NWC) (TF 15-0 6:09); 174- Aziz Fayzullaev (NWC) over Nakoda Siegel (MSUN) (SV-1 8-1); 184- Austin Vanek (MSUN) over Gavin Carter (NWC) (Fall :11); 197- Carl Hansen (MSUN) over Ryker Blackburn (NWC) (Dec 8-1); 285- Cody Pinkerton (NWC) over Rylan Moldenhauer (MSUN) (MD 9-0)

