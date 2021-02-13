NAIA Men's Wrestling Coaches Poll
Feb. 5
Top five teams: Grand View (Iowa) 215, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 155, Life University (Ga.) 145, Reinhardt University (Ga.) 114, Missouri Valley 101. 19, MSU-Nothern, 41. Receiving votes: 24, Providence 33, 38, Dickinson State, 11.
Top-ranked individuals and
MSUN, UP and DSU ranked wrestlers
125: Justin Portillo, Grand View. 20, Joel Avila, UP.
133: Austin Wallace-Lister, Warner Pacific (Ore.). 6, Nick Kunz, MSUN; 15, Eli Walston, UP.
141: Baterdene Boldmaa, Doane (Neb.). 20, Chrisitan Mesa, UP.
149: Marty Margolis, Grand View (Iowa).
157: Nolan Saxton, Reinhardt (Ga.).
165: Elias Vaoifi, Missouri Valley. 4, Jordan Komac, UP.
174: Brennan Swafford, Graceland (Iowa). 15, Chase Short, MSUN.
184: Riley Jaramillo, Saint Mary (Kan.). 14, Hayden Schrull, UP.
197: Isaac Bartel, MSU-Northern. 18, Payson Dirk, DSU.
285: Brandon Reed, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.). 13, Zach Myers, DSU.
NAIA Women's Wrestling
Coaches Poll
Feb. 11
Top five teams: Life University 192, Grand View 152, Wayland Baptist 151, Campbellsville University 146, Southern Oregon 141. Others: 18, Providence 55.
Top-ranked individuals and ranked UP wrestlers
101: Nina Pham, Wayland Baptist. 3, Iverly Navarro, UP. 9, Ira Navarro, UP.
109: McKayla Campbell, Campbellsville (Ky.). 13, Lana Hunt, UP.
116: Peyton Prussin, Life (Ga.).
123: Julia Vidallon, Life (Ga.). Others: 5, Glory Konecny, Southern Oregon.
130: Bridgett Duty, Cumberlands (Ky.). 18, Brooke Cicierski, UP.
136: Desiree Zavala, Wayland Baptist.
143: Waipuilani Estrela-Beauchamp, Midland (Neb.). 15, Jenna Awana, UP.
155: Cierra Foster, Oklahoma City.
170: Alexandra Castillo, Campbellsville (Ky.). 16, Sabrian Perez, UP; 18, Maria Elena Enriquez, UP.
191: Elisa Robinson, Baker (Kan).
