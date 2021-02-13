NAIA Men's Wrestling Coaches Poll

Feb. 5

Top five teams: Grand View (Iowa) 215, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 155, Life University (Ga.) 145, Reinhardt University (Ga.) 114, Missouri Valley 101. 19, MSU-Nothern, 41. Receiving votes: 24, Providence 33, 38, Dickinson State, 11.

Top-ranked individuals and

MSUN, UP and DSU ranked wrestlers

125: Justin Portillo, Grand View. 20, Joel Avila, UP. 

133: Austin Wallace-Lister, Warner Pacific (Ore.). 6, Nick Kunz, MSUN; 15, Eli Walston, UP. 

141: Baterdene Boldmaa, Doane (Neb.). 20, Chrisitan Mesa, UP. 

149: Marty Margolis, Grand View (Iowa). 

157: Nolan Saxton, Reinhardt (Ga.).

165: Elias Vaoifi, Missouri Valley. 4, Jordan Komac, UP. 

174: Brennan Swafford, Graceland (Iowa). 15, Chase Short, MSUN. 

184: Riley Jaramillo, Saint Mary (Kan.). 14, Hayden Schrull, UP. 

197: Isaac Bartel, MSU-Northern. 18, Payson Dirk, DSU. 

285: Brandon Reed, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.). 13, Zach Myers, DSU. 

NAIA Women's Wrestling

Coaches Poll

Feb. 11

Top five teams: Life University 192, Grand View 152, Wayland Baptist 151, Campbellsville University 146, Southern Oregon 141. Others: 18, Providence 55.

Top-ranked individuals and ranked UP wrestlers

101: Nina Pham, Wayland Baptist. 3, Iverly Navarro, UP. 9, Ira Navarro, UP. 

109: McKayla Campbell, Campbellsville (Ky.). 13, Lana Hunt, UP. 

116: Peyton Prussin, Life (Ga.).

123: Julia Vidallon, Life (Ga.). Others: 5, Glory Konecny, Southern Oregon. 

130: Bridgett Duty, Cumberlands (Ky.). 18, Brooke Cicierski, UP. 

136: Desiree Zavala, Wayland Baptist.

143: Waipuilani Estrela-Beauchamp, Midland (Neb.). 15, Jenna Awana, UP. 

155: Cierra Foster, Oklahoma City.

170: Alexandra Castillo, Campbellsville (Ky.). 16, Sabrian Perez, UP; 18, Maria Elena Enriquez, UP. 

191: Elisa Robinson, Baker (Kan).

