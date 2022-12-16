MSU-Northern 20, Southern Oregon 19

(Wednesday) 

125 – Tanner Cook, (MSUN) major dec. Mitch Warren (SOU) 19-6.; 133 – No. 2 Evan Potter (SOU) p. Cooper Cook (MSUN) 6:07; 141 – Derek Ramos (SOU) dec. Colin Silverthorn (MSUN) 8-2; 149 – No. 7 Aaron Gandara (SOU) dec. No. 6 Martin Wilkie (MSUN) 5-3; 157 – Dylan Straley (SOU) major dec. No. 22 Connor Harris (MSUN) 8-0; 165 – No. 21 Devin Crawford (MSUN) dec. Ayden Wolgamot (SOU) 7-0; 174 – No. 3 Nakoda Siegel (MSUN) dec. No. 10 Alex Hernandez (SOU) 5-3; 184 – Austin Vanek, MSUN, p. Kabb Christensen, 6:26; 197 – No. 22 Carl Hansen (MSUN) dec. Andrew Herrera (SOU) 5-2; 285 – Antonio Garcia (SOU) dec. Ryan Moldenhauer (MSUN) 7-2.

Note: Tiebreaker point awarded to MSUN based on criteria No. 3 for total match points in decisions, major decisions and technical falls.

