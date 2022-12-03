MSU-Northern 46, Snow College 6
(Friday, at Great Falls)
125: Tanner Cook, N, won by forfeit; 133: Brennon McDermott, N, m.d. Kasey Curtis, 16-4; 141: Colin Silverthorn, N, p. Jaxon Johnson, 4:49; 149: Georgino Moraga, N, p. Rhett Miner, 4:22; 157: Connor Harris, N, t.f. Xavier Petez, 16-0; 165: Devin Crawford, N, p. Luke Peltier, 2:23; 174: Rylin Burns, N, m.d. Zack Johnson, 18-7; 184: Austin Vanek, N, p. Dillon Sorenson, :48; 197: Carl Hansen, N, d. Christian Slack, 4-2; 285: Nick Ware, S, p. Shane Mattson, 1:33.
