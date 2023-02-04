125: Tanner Cook (MSN) over (ACU) (For.) 133: Brennon McDermott (MSN) over (ACU) (Def.) 141: Colin Silverthorn (MSN) over Terrell Kinlicheenie (ACU) (MD 15-3) 149: Rico Robles (ACU) over Georgino Moraga (MSN) (Dec 8-3) 157: Connor Harris (MSN) over Gavyn Fredrickson (ACU) (Fall 5:46) 165: Devin Crawford (MSN) over Davion Barnes (ACU) (Fall 5:26) 174: Nakoda Siegel (MSN) over Anthony Aguilera (ACU) (Fall 3:41) 184: Austin Vanek (MSN) over Kaden Martin (ACU) (Dec 9-4) 197: Carl Hansen (MSN) over Michael Moreno (ACU) (Dec 7-5) 285: Zion Longsine (ACU) over Rylan Moldenhauer (MSN) (Dec 3-2)
Embry-Riddle University 23, MSU-Northern 18
125: Landon Smith (ERA) over Tanner Cook (MSN) (Dec 3-2) 133: Brennon McDermott (MSN) over Colby Evens (ERA) (Dec 8-3) 141: Carson Coy (ERA) over Colin Silverthorn (MSN) (Dec 7-3) 149: Martin Wilkie (MSN) over (ERA) (For.) 157: Connor Harris (MSN) over Jonah Chew (ERA) (Dec 4-3) 165: Keller Rock (ERA) over Devin Crawford (MSN) (Fall 4:29) 174: Sheldon Cole (ERA) over Rylin Burns (MSN) (Dec 3-2) 184: Michael Densmore (ERA) over Austin Vanek (MSN) (TF 17-2 0:00) 197: Carl Hansen (MSN) over Brodie Scott (ERA) (Fall 2:52) 285: Garrette Branson (ERA) over Shane Mattson (MSN) (Dec 3-0)
NOTES: The Lights will next wrestle against the University of Providence at Lockwood High School on Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.
Providence 39, Arizona Christian 6
125: Deven Altenburg-Lasher UP W forfeit; 133: Joel Avila UP W forfeit; 141: Caleb Birdwell UP W forfeit; 149: Rico Robles ACU def. Andrew Macias UP SV1 6-4; 157: Aden Graves UP won by fall over Gavyn Fredrickson ACU 1:50; 165: Bridger Hall UP def. Davion Barnes ACU Dec. 8-3; 174: Anthony Aquilera ACU def. Blaze Sumiye UP Dec. 5-1; 184: Alan Badley UP def. Kaden Martin ACU Dec. 14-5; 197: Liam Swanson UP def. Michael Moreno ACU Dec. 15-2; 285: Ethan DeRoche UP def. Zion Longsine ACU Dec. 12-2.
Providence 31, Embry-Riddle 6
125: Deven Altenburg-Lasher UP def. Landon Smith ERU SV3 2-1; 133: Joel Avila UP def. Allan Hendricks ERU Dec. 9-1; 141: Carson Coy ERU def. Andrew Macias UP Dec. 6-4; 149: Jonah Chew ERU def. Dougie Swanson UP Dec. 2-1; 157: Aden Graves UP won by forfeit; 165: Bridger Hall UP def. Stone Aguirre ERU Dec. 4-2; 174: Sheldon Cole ERU def Hayden Schrull UP Dec. 10-4; 184: Sawyer Hobbs UP def. Michael Densmore ERU Fall 5:42; 197: Liam Swanson UP def. Brodie Scott ERU Dec. 2-1; 285: KC Buday UP def. Garrette Branson ERU Fall 6:18.
