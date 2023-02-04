MSU-Northern 40, Arizona Christian 6

125: Tanner Cook (MSN) over (ACU) (For.) 133: Brennon McDermott (MSN) over (ACU) (Def.) 141: Colin Silverthorn (MSN) over Terrell Kinlicheenie (ACU) (MD 15-3) 149: Rico Robles (ACU) over Georgino Moraga (MSN) (Dec 8-3) 157: Connor Harris (MSN) over Gavyn Fredrickson (ACU) (Fall 5:46) 165: Devin Crawford (MSN) over Davion Barnes (ACU) (Fall 5:26) 174: Nakoda Siegel (MSN) over Anthony Aguilera (ACU) (Fall 3:41) 184: Austin Vanek (MSN) over Kaden Martin (ACU) (Dec 9-4) 197: Carl Hansen (MSN) over Michael Moreno (ACU) (Dec 7-5) 285: Zion Longsine (ACU) over Rylan Moldenhauer (MSN) (Dec 3-2)

