Montana State-Northern signings

Izaya Boss, RB, 5-7, 170, Bothell, Wash.

Ashton Callaway, WR, 6-1, 166, Houston, Texas

Bryce Edmondson, LB, 6-0, 220, Frankfort, Ky. (Georgetown College)

Shane Freund, OL, 6-6, 280, Bothell, Wash.

Kasee Henderson, OL, 6-4, 270, Havre

Aidan Hoyt, CB, 5-11, 155, Vancouver, Wash.

Jacolby Mattoon, DE, 6-0, 230, Miles City

Dorian Miles, WR, 6-3, 202, Wake Forest, N.C. (Kennesaw State)

Jesus Raygoza, OL, 6-4, 285, Moses Lake, Wash.

Trey Short, WR, 5-11, 180, Great Falls

Sawyer Zook, K/P, 6-0, 170, Castle Rock, Colo.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments