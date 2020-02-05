Montana State-Northern signings
Izaya Boss, RB, 5-7, 170, Bothell, Wash.
Ashton Callaway, WR, 6-1, 166, Houston, Texas
Bryce Edmondson, LB, 6-0, 220, Frankfort, Ky. (Georgetown College)
Shane Freund, OL, 6-6, 280, Bothell, Wash.
Kasee Henderson, OL, 6-4, 270, Havre
Aidan Hoyt, CB, 5-11, 155, Vancouver, Wash.
Jacolby Mattoon, DE, 6-0, 230, Miles City
Dorian Miles, WR, 6-3, 202, Wake Forest, N.C. (Kennesaw State)
Jesus Raygoza, OL, 6-4, 285, Moses Lake, Wash.
Trey Short, WR, 5-11, 180, Great Falls
Sawyer Zook, K/P, 6-0, 170, Castle Rock, Colo.
