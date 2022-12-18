Men's wrestling

Reno Tournament of Champions

Reno, Nev.

Montana State-Northern individual results

125: Tanner Cook lost in his first match against Terrence by a Tech Fall 4:09. In his first consolation round, he beat Hughes by a decision 8-6. He beat Faulso by a decision 7-5. He lost his next match against Douglass by a decision 7-3.

133: Cooper Cook lost his first match by a decision 8-1 to Porter. He won his next match against Butner by a decision 10-6. He lost his third match to Davis, 9-1.

133: Brenden McDermott lost his first match by a decision 6-4. He won his second match by a decision 7-3 to Ulrey. He lost his third match against Saucedo by a decision 2-0.

141: Colin Silverthorn dropped his first-round match to Emmer by a fall in 4:34. He falls in his next match to Carson by a major decision 8-0.

149: Martin Wilkie pinned his first match against Ramirez in :53. He drops his next match to Jacinto by a decision 8-4. He won his third-round match by a pin in :58 over Heath. He won with another pin against Stauffenberg at :52. He dropped his next match by a decision 9-6 to Bolivar.

157: Connor Harris won his first match against Ramirez by a decision 7-3. He falls his next match to Dutton by a pin at 1:26. He lost his next match by a tech fall at 3:49 against Abdon.

165: Devin Crawford lost in a 2-1 decision to Leong. Crawford won his second match with a pin in :38 against Toomey. He lost out with a decision 5-3 against Beckett.

165: Zach Valdez won his first match against Howie by a fall at 4:25. He lost his next match to Rowe by a fall at 2:00. Valdez lost is next match to Hoey by a decision 9-6.

174: Rylin Burns dominated his first match against Green by a major decision 15-2. He lost his next match against Christiansen by a decision 6-0. He dropped his next match to Cole by a decision 5-3.

174: Nakoda Siegel beat Knight in his first match by a decision 8-4. He won his next match by a decision 3-2. He lost in the quarterfinals by a decision 6-3 to Garza. Siegel won his next round with a decision 5-3 to Daly. He won his next match to Mulhill by a decision 10-4 to compete for fifth place. Siegel takes fifth beating Reynolds by a decision 8-3.

184: Austin Vanek dominated in his first round by a fall 2:57 to Clayson. He dropped his next match to Wisler by a major decision 10-0. He dropped out his next round by a Fall at :51 by Addison.

197: Carl Hansen won by a fall at 2:42 against Plympton. He dominated his next round by a fall 4:08 against Singh. He lost in the quarterfinals by a tech fall 6:38 against Caffey. Hansen won his next match by a pin 1:03 to Stover. He lost to Raddon by a decision 5-2.

285: Rylan Moldenhauer lost his first match against Vasbinder by a fall at :55. He won his next round by a major decision 8-0. He dropped out against Branson by a tech fall at 3:35.

