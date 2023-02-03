agate Scoreboard: Montana-State Northern wrestling results Feb 3, 2023 43 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MSU-Northern 40, Arizona Christian 6125: Tanner Cook (MSN) over (ACU) (For.) 133: Brennon McDermott (MSN) over (ACU) (Def.) 141: Colin Silverthorn (MSN) over Terrell Kinlicheenie (ACU) (MD 15-3) 149: Rico Robles (ACU) over Georgino Moraga (MSN) (Dec 8-3) 157: Connor Harris (MSN) over Gavyn Fredrickson (ACU) (Fall 5:46) 165: Devin Crawford (MSN) over Davion Barnes (ACU) (Fall 5:26) 174: Nakoda Siegel (MSN) over Anthony Aguilera (ACU) (Fall 3:41) 184: Austin Vanek (MSN) over Kaden Martin (ACU) (Dec 9-4) 197: Carl Hansen (MSN) over Michael Moreno (ACU) (Dec 7-5) 285: Zion Longsine (ACU) over Rylan Moldenhauer (MSN) (Dec 3-2)Embry-Riddle University 23, MSU-Northern 18 125: Landon Smith (ERA) over Tanner Cook (MSN) (Dec 3-2) 133: Brennon McDermott (MSN) over Colby Evens (ERA) (Dec 8-3) 141: Carson Coy (ERA) over Colin Silverthorn (MSN) (Dec 7-3) 149: Martin Wilkie (MSN) over (ERA) (For.) 157: Connor Harris (MSN) over Jonah Chew (ERA) (Dec 4-3) 165: Keller Rock (ERA) over Devin Crawford (MSN) (Fall 4:29) 174: Sheldon Cole (ERA) over Rylin Burns (MSN) (Dec 3-2) 184: Michael Densmore (ERA) over Austin Vanek (MSN) (TF 17-2 0:00) 197: Carl Hansen (MSN) over Brodie Scott (ERA) (Fall 2:52) 285: Garrette Branson (ERA) over Shane Mattson (MSN) (Dec 3-0)NOTES: The Lights will next wrestle against the University of Providence in Billings on Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports College-sports Msu-northern Wrestling College Wrestling Naia Men's Wrestling Msu-northern Lights College Men's Wrestling Men's Wrestling Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured Frenchtown's 'family' business: Senior class building on Broncs' recent run of success Full Court Press: Friday's high school basketball highlights (Feb. 3) Bewick Blue Hawks: Thompson Falls sisters make up entire girls wrestling roster Shepherd girls showing signs of 'turning the corner' Q&A: New Montana State offensive line coach Al Johnson on Bobcats, Wisconsin roots and more
