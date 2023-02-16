agate Scoreboard: NAIA Men's and Women's Wrestling Polls Feb 16, 2023 Feb 16, 2023 Updated 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NAIA Men’s Wrestling Coaches Top 20 PollFeb. 8Top-five teams: Grand View (Iowa) 300, Life (Ga.) 276, Southeastern (Fla.) 242, Doane (Neb.) 181, Indiana Tech 173. Others: 9, Providence 126; T-20 Montana State-Northern 70. Top-ranked individuals andUP and MSUN ranked wrestlers125: Esco Walker, Grand View.133: Carson Taylor, Grand View. 8th, Joel Avila, UP.141: Baterdene Boldmaa, Doane.149: Ryan Moore, Thomas More (Ky.). 7th, Martin Wilkie, MSUN.157: Giovanni Bonilla, Grand View. 25, Aden Graves, UP.165: Jack Bass, Life. 8, Jordan Komac; 24, Devin Crawford, MSUN; 25, Bridger Hall, UP.174: Isaiah Luellen, Grand View. 2nd, NaKoda Siegel, MSUN; 10, Abel Nava, UP; 11, Keegan Mulhill, Eastern Oregon; 17, Rylin Burns, MSUN.184: Eric Vermillion, Indiana Tech. 10, Sawyer Hobbs, UP; 23, Alan Badley, UP.197: Zane Lanham, Life. 14, Liam Swanson, UP; 15, Carl Hansen, MSUN.285: Greg Hagan, Grand View. 2, KC Buday, UP; 19, Ethan DeRoche, UP. NAIA Women’s Wrestling Coaches Top 20 PollFeb. 9Top-five teams: Life (Ga.) 197, Grand View (Iowa) 193, Southern Oregon 178, Menlo (Calif.) 157, Cumberlands (Ky.) 139. Others: 8, Providence, 121.Top-ranked individuals andUP ranked wrestlers101: Ira Navarro, Providence. 3, Erin Hikiji, UP.109: Peyton Prussin, Life (Ga.)116: Ashley Gooman, Providence. 10, Glory Konecny, Southern Oregon.123: Carolina Moreno, Southern Oregon. 15, Alicia Frank, UP.130: Lexie Basham, Texas Wesleyan. 19, Gabbriella Parini, UP.136: Adaugo Nwachukwu, Iowa Wesleyan. 4, Paige Respicio, UP.143: Alexis Gomez, Grand View (Iowa). 7, Waipuilani Estrella‐Beauchamp, UP.155: Latifah McBryde, Life (Ga.). 10, Sadie Antoque, UP.170: Dymond Guilford, Cumberlands (Ky.)191: Kelani Corbett, Missouri Valley. 17, Alexis Tupuola, UP. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Naia Wrestling Naia Men's Wrestling Naia Women's Wrestling Providence Men's Wrestling Providence Women's Wrestling Providence Argos Msu-northern Men's Wrestling Msu-northern Lights Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured 2023 Montana district basketball tournaments East Helena girls basketball team makes more history, Corvallis boys advance in Western A play-in tournament Montana has 11 state finalists selected for National Coach of the Year awards Brent Pease promoted to coordinator as Bobby Hauck makes changes to Montana Grizzlies offensive staff With little room for error, Montana State Bobcats welcome Montana Grizzlies to town Saturday
