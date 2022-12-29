NAIA Men's Wrestling Coaches Top 20 Poll

Dec. 29

Top five teams: Grand View (Iowa) 294, Life (Ga.) 267, Southeastern (Fla.) 236, Doane (Neb.) 184, Inidana Tech 168. Others: 8th, Providence, 141; 21st, Montana State-Northern 68.

Top-ranked individuals and

ranked UP and MSUN wrestlers

125: Esco Walker, Grand View.

133: Carson Taylor, Grand View. 9th, Joel Avila, UP.

141: Baterdene Boldmaa, Doane.

149: Ryan Moore, Thomas More (Ky.). 7th, Martin Wilkie, MSUN. 

157: Giovanni Bonilla, Grand View. 13th, Aden Graves, UP; T25, Connor Harris, MSUN.  

165: Cole Smith, Cumberland (Tenn.). 6th, Jordan Komac, UP; 23rd, Devin Crawford, MSUN; 25th, Bridger Hall, UP. 

174: Isaiah Luellen, Grand View. 3rd, Nakoda Siegel, MSUN; 8th, Abel Nava, UP; 22nd, Rylin Burns, MSUN; 24th, Hayden Schrull, UP. 

184: Eric Vermillion, Indiana Tech. 11th, Sawyer Hobbs, UP; 22nd, Alan Badley, UP. 

197: Zane Lanham, Life (Ga.). 13th, Liam Swanson, UP; 14th, Carl Hansen, MSUN. 

285: Greg Hagan, Grand View. 2nd, KC Buday, UP; 23rd, Ethan DeRoche, UP. 

NAIA Women's Wrestling Coaches Top 20 Poll

Dec. 29

Top five teams: Southern Oregon 192, Grand View (Iowa) 181, Life (Ga.) 179, Campbellsville (Ky.) 141, Menlo (Calif.) 128, Providence 128.  

Top-ranked individuals

and ranked UP wrestlers

101: Ira Navarro, UP. 2, Erin Hikiji, UP. 

109: Peyton Prussin, Life. 18, Alyssa Poe-Hatten, UP. 

116: Ashley Gooman, UP. 8, Glory Konecny, Southern Oregon. 

123: Carolina Moreno, Southern Oregon.

130: Lexie Basham, Texas Wesleyan. 15, Gabbriella Parini, UP. 

136: Adaugo Nwachukwu, Iowa Wesleyan. 3, Paige Respicio, UP. 

143: Alexis Gomez, Grand View. 4, Waipuilani Estrella-Beauchamp, UP. 

155: Caitlyn Davis, Central Methodist. 6, Sadie Antoque, UP. 

170: Dymond Guilford, Cumberlands (Ky.).

191: Kelani Corbett, Missouri Valley. 20, Alexis Tupuola, UP. 

